Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Boogie All The Way 'Til New Yr.'s Eve Edition.

"Racist much?" Steve M. went on a Cletus Safari to the Breitbart & Gateway Pundit comment sections reacting to this wk.'s student murders.

Also, misogyny. Breitbart & Gateway Pundit are nothing compared to the incel sewers, as We Hunted The Mammoth demonstrates.

Were this a tabloid, I'd be calling her the "Murder Mom". JENNIFER’S MASH NOTE TO TRUMP ON “GUN RIGHTS”, linked by David E's Fablog.

Burr Deming rounds up the whole wk. at FairAndUnbalabced.

Bonus terrible (but not as terrible as everything else) complaint about academic salaries from Politicalprof.

Assembled by M. Bouffant. Send your tips & suggestions (but no advertising offers, thank you) to mbru@crooksandliars.com. Or don't. I won't be here again until next yr., if at all, what do I care?