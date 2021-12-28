Mike's Blog Round Up

By driftglassDecember 28, 2021

Above: On this day in 1968, Pink Floyd appeared at the two-day festival Flight To Lowlands Paradise II along with Jethro Tull, Jeff Beck, The Pretty Things, and the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Pink Floyd, Several Species Of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together In A Cave And Grooving With A Pict.

Homeless on the High Desert advises, "Let others count chickens …"

Crooked Timber reviews the Two Iron Laws of College Reading.

Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors reports on the shocking news that our political press still sucks so very hard.

Attention space nerds! NASA's new hotness -- the James Webb Space Telescope -- may be dominating the news, but the plucky Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has now reached an airborne milestone never considered achievable.

Blog Round Up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

