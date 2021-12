On this day in 1879 Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera "Pirates of Penzance" premiered in New York City, so today we present, "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General"

Yastreblyansky on the inherent stupidity behind every voter fraud fairy tale.

Lawyers, Guns & Money reminds us that Harry Reid’s playbook was to ignore the Politico Playbook.

Mahablog on Why Evangelicals Oppose Covid Vaccines

Attention space nerds! So you thought you knew all there was to know about "doped silicon".