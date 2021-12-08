On this day in 1942, the late, great Jamaican singer and songwriter Toots Hibbert

was born. Toots and the Maytals' cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home Country Roads" is three and a half minutes of pure joy.

Via Lawyers, Guns & Money, Texas flagrantly violated the 14th Amendment and the guaranty clause to guarantee one-party rule, and the Roberts Court will love it.

Informed Consent notes that, for first time, China now gets a Trillion Watts of Electricity from Wind-Water-Hydro.

First Draft wonders, "Would my home state really elect Dr. Oz?"

Attention space nerds! I know you're wondering what's happening with the amazing helicopter that NASA has zipping around on Mars. Well, here you go!



Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) CrooksandLiars (dot) com.