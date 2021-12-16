Mike's Blog Round Up

Crooks and Liars and Driftglass bring you Mike's Blog Round Up
By driftglassDecember 16, 2021

In honor of NASA's Parker Solar Probe touching the freakin' Sun (see below), we have Sheryl Crow - Soak Up The Sun" (see above).

Angry Bear advises ‘When crazy comes a knocking at the door, slam it shut’.

Bluestem Prairie with today's Kristi Noem's Nepotism News.

Buttermilk Sky notes how the lunatic fringe of the Lunatic Party are trying to figure out how to blame tornados on Biden:

Attention space nerds! NASA's Parker Solar Probe has touched the Sun!

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast

Discussion

