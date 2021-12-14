Three Florida Republicans Arrested For Multiple Votes

Three registered Republicans who are residents of The Villages, the famously conservative Florida community, have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into voter fraud, court records show. Via Orlando.com:

Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider are each charged with casting more than one ballot in an election, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Ketcik, 63, is accused of voting by mail in Florida in October 2020 while also casting an absentee ballot in his original home state of Michigan, court records show.

Halstead, 71, voted in-person in Florida but also cast an absentee ballot in New York, prosecutors allege.

Ketcik and Halstead turned themselves in to the Sumter County jail on outstanding warrants, court records show.