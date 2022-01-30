Christie Whines Biden Wasn't 'Kind' To Call Doocy A 'Stupid SOB'

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) accused President Joe Biden of not being a "kind person" because he called Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b---h" over an inane question about inflation.

During a panel discussion on ABC, Christie argued that the slur was the "worst part" of Biden's week.

"Because the one thing Joe Biden has always had on his side was he was seen as a kind person," Christie opined. "And what he's showing now is that frustration and that anger that came out there are making wonder people whether that's still true too."

"It might have cut both ways," ABC host George Stephanopoulos pointed out.