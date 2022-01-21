Ivanka Trump, Come On Down!

The January 6th Committee extended a very polite, but detailed, formal invitation for Donald Trump's favorite child (and daughter-wife) to come in for a little chat. The Washington Post reports that the committee believes that Ivanka "may have direct knowledge of President Donald Trump’s actions before, during and after his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president that day."

The request from committee Chairman Bennie Thompson states: “The Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes...The Committee has information suggesting that White House staff and others were attempting to persuade President Trump to halt his statements regarding a ‘stolen election’ and were working directly with other supporters outside the White House in an effort to persuade President Trump to do so."

Ivanka had a spokesman put out a carefully worded response to the "invitation" which read: “As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally. As she publicly stated that day at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful'."

That response probably won't suffice, so expect to see further action. Reminder that this letter comes the day after the Supreme Court denied Trump's request to block the transmission of close to 1000 documents that the retired Florida blogger desperately wanted to keep hidden from the January 6th Committee.

Let's see how this plays out in the coming days and weeks. Daddy won't like his little girl being subpoenaed.