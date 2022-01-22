Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Phil Collins performs In the Air Tonight. I'm beginning to feel that the DOJ might hold accountable the January 6 criminals who plotted against our country. Our bloggers today prosecute the case!

Stable Liberal Genius knows that the faustian bargain is axiomatically Everything Trump Touches Dies.

Digby sez legal problems everywhere.

Michael-in-Norfolk makes the case that January 6 should disqualify Republicans from re-election.

eVille Times reminds us that every evil plot needs a patsy, and says hello to the Trump kids!

Bonus Track: All super-villains needs a cool pair of shades, so Polygon ranks every pair of sunglasses in The Matrix movies.

