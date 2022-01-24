Blue Virginia: New GOP Virginia Attorney General fires UVA counsel, who happens to be on leave while serving January 6 committee.

Angry Bear: Everything you need to know about the U.S. gas and oil market right now.

Jabberwocking: In protecting you against COVID, a mask by another name would not smell as sweet.

XPostFactoid: The percentage of Americans without health insurance fell to 8.8 percent, with the biggest drop among those with lower incomes.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Well, they don't go without health care... As we know, the doctors in the hospitals are sworn to provide health care." (Mitch McConnell, asked if it is a moral issue that 47 million Americans had no health insurance, 2009)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.