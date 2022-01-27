Bonddad: New home sales surged in December, but the sales and pricing trends will soon slow.

Juanita Jean’s: Republican Congressmen from Texas can be bought or rented.

Off the Charts: Americans’ perceptions of inflation are, well, inflated.

The Mahablog: Give me liberty and give me death!

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"None of your civil liberties matter much after you're dead." (Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, defending Bush administration’s illegal NSA domestic surveillance, December 20, 2005)

