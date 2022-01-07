Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Virtually No Republicans Appeared at Any Commemorative Event Edition:

Nothing has healed yet. TCinLA gets it right: "January 6 should not be a day of prayers and testimony and healing."

Buttermilk Sky summarizes yesterday's anniversary events.

Likewise, the Rude Pundit.

Florida Person: Cliché or stereotype? The National Zero notices that "Florida leads the nation in number of residents facing charges for the Capitol riot with 76".

Seeing The Forest on election "integrity".

