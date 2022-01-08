Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Life W/o Parole Edition

Angry Bear plays "Spot the Libertarian propaganda".

Slacktivist is celebrating 20 yrs. of web-logging w/ flashbacks. From 2005, "Killer Christians".

How many armed troops does the SCOTUS control? Ten Bears cuts through the crap.

Sky Dancing on Sidney Poitier's passing & other stuff.

Bonus: Just Above Sunset has knocked off the commentary for the moment, but the proprietor is still shooting photographs.

By M. Bouffant, who can't believe Xmas was two wks. ago already. It's as if it didn't happen! Send suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.