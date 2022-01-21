Rudy Giuliani Led Fake State Electors Plot, Sources Tell CNN

Trump advisors also told Mike Pence he should open and count the fake ones to certify Trump, they said.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2022

According to CNN sources, Rudy Giuliani led Trump staffers in efforts to gather certificates of illegitimate electors from seven states that Trump lost. Via CNN:

The sources said members of former President Donald Trump's campaign team were far more involved than previously known in the plan, a core tenet of the broader plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory when Congress counted the electoral votes on January 6.

Giuliani and his allies coordinated the nuts-and-bolts of the process on a state-by-state level, the sources told CNN. One source said there were multiple planning calls between Trump campaign officials and GOP state operatives, and that Giuliani participated in at least one call. The source also said the Trump campaign lined up supporters to fill elector slots, secured meeting rooms in statehouses for the fake electors to meet on December 14, 2020, and circulated drafts of fake certificates that were ultimately sent to the National Archives.

Trump and some of his top advisers publicly encouraged the "alternate electors" scheme in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico. But behind the scenes, Giuliani and Trump campaign officials actively choreographed the process, the sources said.

I'd say Trump is having a very bad week.

