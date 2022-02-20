Andy McCarthy: Durham Filing Has Nothing To Do With 'Political Spying'

Long time Fox contributor, and former assistant district attorney for the Southern District of New York, threw cold water over the right-wing freak out over the latest John Durham filing.

Specifically, he said there is no merit to the charge that the Clinton campaign spied on Trump, no matter how much Republicans squeal.

Speaking with hack Brian Kilmeade, McCarthy said, "When a prosecutor files papers with the court, and by the way, this is so far afield from what this was about...[it] didn't ’t have anything to do with political spying or all this other stuff that’s been talked about. And what happens is when prosecutors file papers, people, especially political people cherry-pick the stuff that they think is going will be helpful to their side and they run with it.”

Hear that Fox News and the millions of radicalized viewers who watch it?

Most of Durham's claim supposedly comes from when Obama was in the White House.

McCarthy did try to do a little spinning to make it appear possible there was some spying against Trump, because he may have been in office for "three weeks" when data was allegedly being collected.

If you are wondering about his wingnut credentials, Andrew McCarthy wrote a book attacking Barack Obama as a socialist, and connecting him to Sharia Law.