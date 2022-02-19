'You're A Creep Bro': AOC Puts Tucker Carlson On Blast

Fox's Tucker Carlson opened his show this Friday with a 12 minute long, nasty, sexist, childish, hate-filled rant, using a soon to be released book by the editors at New York Magazine about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an excuse to mock her for everything from calling herself a feminist, to referring to herself as a "woman of color," to how she puts on her makeup, to how she dresses, to you name it.

AOC responded to a portion of the rant that was posted on Twitter, but I wanted to highlight one of the other more ridiculous portions as well, which you can watch up top if you want to subject yourself to listening to Carlson. For those that don't, here's the transcript where Carlson was mocking her for a video she posted where she said this while giving makeup tips:

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: As the youngest woman in Congress … and as a woman of color, it's so hard to be taken seriously. It's just, you know, it's like any workplace where sometimes it feels like you have to jump up and down for anyone to listen. It's just really difficult because some people are just born in bodies that are naturally taken more seriously. People already try to diminish me and diminish my voice as young and frivolous and unintelligent.

Here's Carlson's response:

CARLSON: They don't take me seriously when I put on eyeshadow. People are calling me unintelligent just because I'm dumb. It's pretty funny, but the funniest of all was hearing Sandy Cortez described herself as a "woman of color." She often does. No one ever dares to challenge that description, but every honest person knows it is hilariously absurd. There is no place on Earth, outside of American colleges and newsrooms, where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a "woman of color," because she's not. She's a rich, entitled White lady. She's the pampered, obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you're standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They're all the same. It doesn't matter which shade they are. Apparently, the editors at New York Magazine don't ski. They spend the entire book pretending that Sandy Cortez has just emerged from some teeming favela in the slums of Rio to save the world's poor. Reading it, you would have literally no clue she was a credentialed member of the over class. You'd think she was St. Francis.

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson calling anyone else pampered and entitled is pretty rich, but I digress.

What caught AOC's attention on Twitter was this particularly sexist portion of the rant, where he accused her of sounding like she was making a "booty call."

Here's the transcript for anyone that doesn't want to watch it:

CARLSON: Obviously, there are a lot of self-involved people in politics, all of them, pretty much, but it takes a special kind of narcissist to imagine that the world desperately wants to see you bolt together a particle-board coffee table. But New York Magazine can't get enough of it. Here's their account of what you just saw. BOOK PASSAGE: On this night and again during another session assembling IKEA furniture in July, she shone a bright light on her own complicated, multifaceted self. In that video, Ocasio-Cortez looks thin. Her trousers sag. She's wearing her glasses and her hair is up in a sloppy just-about-to-wash-my-face bun. She's wearing an old moto jacket and is sitting on the floor of her unfurnished apartment eating a bowl of popcorn and drinking a glass of wine. For dessert, she has a small pack of fruit snacks sent to her in bulk by Roberts's mother. She has no agenda, nothing in particular to get off her chest. It really is as if she were exhausted and wanting to talk. "I'm alone today," she says, pointedly at the camera. CARLSON: Imagine if you were the person who wrote that. So here's this crazed solipsist filming herself as she puts together a coffee table and eats popcorn, the least-compelling film made since Andy Warhol died, and this is what you call it, "She's shone a bright light on her own complicated, multifaceted self." That's the moment you have to be honest with yourself and say, "It's time for me to retire." By the way, the person who wrote this didn't even perceive how creepy it was. "'I'm alone today,' Ocasio-Cortez says, pointedly at the camera." Is it just us, or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from, "What are you wearing?" Either way, it's a little strange. It's definitely oversharing and yet, according to the book, oversharing is the key to Sandy Cortez's success.

AOC summed up perfectly what his audience was watching shortly after this garbage aired last night:

Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women?



Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV.



You’re a creep bro. If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff? https://t.co/RFbOIRSmxQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

Any man that talks like this will treat any woman like this.



Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women.



Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura 🚮 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

Sadly on Fox, that's a feature, and not a bug.