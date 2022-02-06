Canada's Free Dumb Convoy

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show takes a look at the truckers' free dumb convoy in Canada because they afraid of needles or being healthy or something. Watch it through to the end for the best laugh.

Unfortunately, he didn't touch on the sheer hypocrisy of the right wingers surrounding this protest. The right wing are celebrating the truckers as patriots, even though they have desecrated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a statue of Canada's most beloved hero. However, if BLM protesters were to block a road, the very same wing nuts are so beside themselves that they push to pass laws making it legal to plow the BLM protesters down with their cars. That's a whole lot of white privilege going on there.

