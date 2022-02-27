Fox Host Whacked By Klobuchar For Supporting Trump's Putin Fetish

Harris Faulkner couldn't leave her hyper-partisan hat at home while guest-hosting Fox News Sunday.
By John AmatoFebruary 27, 2022

On Fox News Sunday, guest host Harris Faulkner suddenly tried to promote Trump's unhinged CPAC speech while interviewing Sen. Amy Klobuchar about what is being done by the country and the world to stop Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Faulkner interviewed Klobuchar, who was in Ukraine in January, to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Out of the blue, Faulkner inserted Trump's insane and rambling CPAC speech as if it's relevant to the war at hand.

I tweeted this Saturday and I received my answer today.

Klobuchar said the world was coming together with aggressive sanctions.

"[Putin] was betting we were all going to be divided, that we had no way to come together, and he is seeing the opposite," the senator explained.

Faulkner then put on her Ronna McDaniel GOP hat and became a PR spokesperson for the far-right CPAC conference and TraitorTrump.

"[Putin] was probably betting on something that former president Donald Trump brought up at CPAC, the largest gathering of conservatives last night," Faulkner said. "He was betting on the fact that Trump might still be the only one that wouldn't see an invasion on his watch. Have you seen this?"

Why would Klobuchar care what Trump spewed out last night? Why would a sitting US Senator give a rat's ass what the former treasonous ex had to say when Russia is invading our ally, Ukraine and we are trying to stop it?

Fox News Sunday played a short video of Trump bragging that Putin didn't invade when he was in office.

Faulkner asked for her to respond.

Klobuchar was surprised Harris went in this direction.

"I have real trouble with that," Klobuchar pushed back. "I was in Ukraine with Senator McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham, stood on those front lines, and I will say while Donald Trump was president, Russia remained in Crimea and there was still, of course, major problems in the Donbas region."

She continued, "Secondly, it was Donald Trump that signed the agreement to bring the troops home from Afghanistan, and it is Donald Trump who recently praised -- praised -- Vladimir Putin as being a genius and did the same thing throughout his presidency, so yeah, I have problems with that."

"But you know what? I don't want to dwell on that right now," she said.

Exactly. Klobuchar and most credible Congress members want to help Ukraine and not waste their time listening to some buffoon stroking his own ego.

