Graham Giddy About GOP: 'We're Back In The Game, Folks, After Jan 6th'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemed relieved on Sunday as he suggested that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol would not prevent Republicans from gaining seats in the midterms.

During an interview on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos asked Graham if he planned to support Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for majority leader if Republicans win control of the U.S. Senate.

Graham, however, argued that McConnell needs to repair his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

"I think any leader in the House and the Senate has to have a working relationship with President Trump because most Republicans like President Trump's policies," the senator opined. "A lot of us wish he would look forward, not backward. But he's very popular because he stands up to all the things that most Republicans believe need to be stood up to."

Graham went on to suggest that the Republican Party had overcome the stain of Jan. 6.

"Here's the good news for the Republican Party," he added gleefully. "We're back in the game, folks, after January 6th. But it's mainly due to Democratic failures. We're going to have to prove to people we can do more than just talk about the past. We've got to prove to the people we can push forward a very positive future."