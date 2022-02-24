Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Becca Krueger performs Hit the Road Jack. Sen. Rick Scott should take the hint and hit the road after his stinker GOP Platform Plank document that not only includes a poor tax, it raises taxes on everyone not already a millionaire, AND it also disenfranchises voters overseas, as in the military . Our bloggers react!

The Rude Pundit noticed what Scott left out of the proposal and we are chilled by what it means.

No More Mister Nice Blog wonders if Rick Scott's proposal is a good-cop/bad-cop scenario, with the role of the good cop played by... well, read it yourself.

gregfallis declares that the road to hell has an 11-point plan.

Zandar Versus The Stupid describes it as The Batboy Manifesto.

Bonus Track: You need some help brainstorming? The Beatles can help you with that.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).