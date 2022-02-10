Mike's Blog Round-Up

Links to Liberal Blogs
Mike's Blog Round-Up
Ersatz PalmCredit: M. Bouffant
By M. BouffantFebruary 10, 2022

The Cold Soup Edition

It's all about the FREEDUMB!! At First Draft, Cassandra checks the truck-drivin' turkeys to the north & their Confederate & Nazi flags & general rudeness.

Meanwhile, Texas turkey/A.G. Ken Paxton weighs in, & Canada responds. Bonus: Tejas Goobernator Greg Abbott is seen by some as "not doing enough to deliver on conservative values". All from Adventus.

Buttermilk Sky looks at the nation, finds “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police”, a creation of Georgia Congressperson M.T. Greene.

Let's discourse!

As we are about to engage in legitimate political discourse, you must not only marshal your arguments and debate skills but you must also gather up your brass knuckles, spears, tasers, stun guns, bear spray, hammers, tire irons, fire extinguishers, zip ties, body armor, pipes, pipe bombs and a couple of handguns.

Long-time journalist Marc Cooper considers the future of the Republican Party.

Bonus: "So you think your $#!& doesn't stink?" Literal Super Bowl crap from North Stars and Cowboy Bars.

This crap cobbled together by M. Bouffant. Send your gazpacho recipes to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue