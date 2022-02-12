Mike's Blog Round-Up

Top Secret Links to Liberal Web-Logs!
By M. BouffantFebruary 12, 2022

CLASSIFIED TOP SECRET EYES ONLY

Politicalprof imagines Fox News' reaction if the truck convoy supported BLM or "antifa".

The Jackal explains the free crack pipe lie produced by the Washington Free Beacon & leaped on by every idiot on the internet.

Brian Beutler has a substack too. (Is there something about substack that makes people type at length?) He's on about the truck drivers, & the "general tendency among liberal leaders of mature democracies to recoil in fear of right-wing threats and menace".

The Big Bad Bald Bastard couldn't possibly care any less if a convoy trucks around w/ the Super Duper Bowl. I'd like to see it happen too, but I doubt they can pull it off. Prove us wrong, truckers!

Loaded on the trailer by M. Bouffant. Send submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue