Fox News Tries To Ruin Adele

The right wing fever swamp machine is working overdrive lately.

Wednesday I reported on how the Washington Free Beacon made believe lied and said the Biden administration is handing out crack pipes to addicts, so of course Fox News and wingers are trying to blow it up even after it was debunked.

On Thursday, Fox News and other right wing sites are trying to smear the award-winning singer Adele, by taking her positive comments supporting feminism and turning them into an attack on the trans community, which it surely wasn't.

After winning the award as Best Artist of the Year, Adele praised women everywhere.

"I understand why the name of this award is been changed but I really love being a woman, being a female artist. I do I do. I'm really proud of us," Adele said

As usual Fox News' Harris Faulkner relished bringing this segment up on the air.

Faulkner said, Is Adele "becoming the woke folks next target? Uh, oh.. She's accused of trans-phobia!"

"By declaring she loves being a woman at the gender neutral awards show... people on social media were outraged. Some called her a trans-exclusionary radical feminist," Faulkner continued.

Which people were "outraged," you may ask?

A few people on Twitter.

That's all it takes for the right-wing outrage machine to take over. Take a couple of tweets and then claim they represent the entire left, or LGBTQ community. Or whatever. Put your name here.

Faulkner and wingnuts everywhere used a tweet by some person named @OhHeyJacob, who has his tweets made private but were visible when they were published on Rupert Murdoch's Page Six : “Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF,” a “staunch feminist”

A person called @puumph also on on Page Six tweeted: “Who’d have thought Adele was a transphobe and would use her platform to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers.”

That person has 383 followers since 2011. It's barely an active account.

On the Fox News website they used a tweet from another person that's barely active on Twitter as well.

So...Adele's a bit terfy then? Good, good — Wicked witch of the North 🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️🎃👻☠🦖 (@peechypomegrans) February 8, 2022

I agree with Ari Drennen. This is a completely manufactured non-story created in the wingnut fever swamps to stoke the fires of the culture wars.

I spent way too much of my morning trying to find a single trans person on the internet who was upset about Adele saying that she loves being a woman. I could not. This story is 100% manufactured outrage by a right-wing media fixated on turning the public against trans people. pic.twitter.com/58H91FCwe0 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) February 10, 2022

Here's Adele's speech at the Brit Awards.