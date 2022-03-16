Don't Get Too Comfortable, Covid's On The Way Back

From what I understand, the pressure put on government officials to get rid of all the pandemic restrictions was relentless -- but like other countries, we can expect a covid resurgence soon. Via CNN:

The situation in Europe has the attention of public health officials for two reasons: First, the UK offers a preview of what may play out in the United States, and second, something unusual seems to be happening. In previous waves, increases in Covid hospitalizations lagged behind jumps in cases by about 10 days to two weeks. Now, in the UK, cases and hospitalizations seem to be rising in tandem, something that has experts stumped. "So we're obviously keenly interested in what's going on with that," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

Ya think?

Here's what's going on in the rest of the world. China, for instance:

More than 3,200 people have died in Hong Kong’s current COVID-19 wave. https://t.co/fHyOpjytix — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2022

.@ZerlinaMaxwell: Tens of millions of people in China have been ordered to lockdown as the country faces its worst Covid outbreak since the emergence of the virus. There’s a new variant — Deltacron.https://t.co/XzNLmYzbre — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 16, 2022

Analysis: China's COVID governance under pressure as Omicron spreads https://t.co/GA9K00JKoe pic.twitter.com/BjkEEtHjj4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

China is locking down cities amid its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, much of which is being driven by “stealth omicron,” or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron variant. https://t.co/XS7Bohi2pC — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2022

This doesn't bode well for the U.S., even though most cities are seeing a big decrease in covid hospitalizations and deaths:

Facts:

🔹BA.2 is causing an increase in cases/hospitalizations across Europe/China

🔹USA historically lags 2-3weeks in COVID counts in comparison to above

🔹Across the USA states are removing mask mandates

🔹Kids <5yo are unable to be vaccinated

🔹We have defunded COVID response pic.twitter.com/RFJ8Ewm221 — Ebony Jade Hilton, MD (@EbonyJHilton_MD) March 15, 2022

Great to see US Covid hospitalizations down to 23,000 and approaching their pandemic low 👍

But indicators from the new wave in Europe and US wastewater surveillance suggest this may be short-lived pic.twitter.com/lwl6u0a5YL — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 15, 2022

Wastewater surveillance of Covid is relatively sparse in the US, but 62 (15%) sites have a >1000% increase in viral RNA detected in the past 15-day periodhttps://t.co/bc8crKZDHu pic.twitter.com/aOSmkR9C7E — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 15, 2022

A jump in COVID-19 rates measured at wastewater sampling sites monitored by the CDC may be signaling a coming increase in cases in parts of the U.S., even though overall cases are still declining.https://t.co/E1YMTOffwo — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) March 15, 2022

Wish it not to be true, but -



COVID increasing in 37% of wastewater sites & see surges abroad



*Now* is key moment to act in red/orange zones



➡️ Vaccine events, esp in low-income areas

➡️ Mask mandates in high exposure settings: Schools & work

➡️ Supplies of tests & N95s pic.twitter.com/o9H1Nj5Pun — Julia Raifman (@JuliaRaifman) March 14, 2022

I read about this last night. The Democratic congressmembers held a maskless retreat!

9 House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.



The positive cases popped up 4 days after a policy retreat in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HqNGxFB16t — Congress Minutes (@politicongress) March 15, 2022

Having examined the CDC Director’s admonition — “Your health is in your hands” — as a moral failure https://t.co/JMdxyUFH1i, our new article reflects on rising individualism in US COVID-19 policy, undermining collective action, health equity & human rights https://t.co/6eUoaXMiPP pic.twitter.com/EwG9fUUQC2 — Benjamin Mason Meier (@BenjaminMMeier) March 13, 2022

COVID-19 has entered the White House in a potentially significant way.



Doug Emhoff tested positive earlier today. Vice President Harris skipping this equal pay event that is about to start. She was with President Biden earlier for bill signing. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 15, 2022

No matter what they're telling you where you live, get some KN-95 or N-95 masks and USE THEM. Don't dine indoors. The expected 4th booster won't be available until the fall, and "wishful thinking" policy isn't going to protect us.