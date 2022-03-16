Don't Get Too Comfortable, Covid's On The Way Back

"It's like a weather alert. Right now, the skies are sunny and bright, and we hope they stay that way. But we could have some bad weather by evening, and we just don't know," Michael Osterholm said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 16, 2022

From what I understand, the pressure put on government officials to get rid of all the pandemic restrictions was relentless -- but like other countries, we can expect a covid resurgence soon. Via CNN:

The situation in Europe has the attention of public health officials for two reasons: First, the UK offers a preview of what may play out in the United States, and second, something unusual seems to be happening. In previous waves, increases in Covid hospitalizations lagged behind jumps in cases by about 10 days to two weeks. Now, in the UK, cases and hospitalizations seem to be rising in tandem, something that has experts stumped.

"So we're obviously keenly interested in what's going on with that," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

Ya think?

Here's what's going on in the rest of the world. China, for instance:

This doesn't bode well for the U.S., even though most cities are seeing a big decrease in covid hospitalizations and deaths:

I read about this last night. The Democratic congressmembers held a maskless retreat!

No matter what they're telling you where you live, get some KN-95 or N-95 masks and USE THEM. Don't dine indoors. The expected 4th booster won't be available until the fall, and "wishful thinking" policy isn't going to protect us.

