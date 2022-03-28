Eating While Democrat - UNACCEPTABLE!

There is literally nothing a Democrat can do that won't be attacked by right-wing commentators as a threat to destroy civilization as we know it. This Fox News commentary on President Biden's visit with U.S. troops in Poland is evidence of that.

Fox host Pete Hegseth says to Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt:

Charlie, I want to hone in a little bit on that word "corny." This idea that the president of the United States would go talk about our founding documents dismissively on the border of a shooting war when -- this is not to praise Vladimir Putin, but there's no way when he was onstage there was one equivocation about the justification of his stance on Russia. If there's one place to say, "This is the most beautiful document, we have the best system, we will defeat you," it's there. Yet he makes statements like that. Is that just Joe Biden-ism? Is that the modern left that says, "Well, you know, America was never that great," to quote, you know, the late -- or not the late, but the former governor of New York, Cuomo? I mean, what's the mindset there?

So what did Biden say? What America-bashing pronouncement did the president make in front of all these soldiers on the edge of a war zone? It must have been really bad.

It was this:

First of all, thank you. You represent 1 percent of the American people. None of you have to be here. You all decided to be here for your country. Every one of you volunteered. Every single one of you stepped up. And the rest of the 99 percent of the rest of the country, including me, owes you and owes you big, number one. Number two, you know, we’re a unique country in many ways. And we’re the only country — the only country in the world not based — organized based on geography or ethnicity or religion or race or anything else; we’re based on an idea. Literally the only country in the world based on an idea that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. Sounds corny, but it’s the truth of who we are. We’ve never lived up to it, but we never walked away from it. And the rest of the world looks to us. Because, you know, we not only lead by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. And your generation combines both. The rest of the world looks at you and sees who you are. They see you are a multi-ethnic group of Americans that are, in fact, together and united into one so- — resolve: to defend your country and to help those who need help. That’s why you’re here.

In my world, that's a patriotic speech. But I'm not Fox commentator working myself up into a fake state of spittle-flecked rage.

Charles Hurt responds:

And Pete, nobody knows this better than you: In a roomful of men -- and women, probably -- who have sworn, who've signed up and sworn to give their lives for not only their fellow man beside them, but for that corny document, they have literally -- and they would walk into any fire to give up their life for that document.

Notice that neither Hegseth nor Hurt ever specifies which document Biden was quoting. I'm sure if you asked them whether it was the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence, they'd have a 50/50 chance of guessing right, just like Marsha Blackburn. (It was the Declaration.)

Hurt continues, his voice getting progressively squeakier:

And to have this horse’s ass up there, their commander-in-chief -- and I hate talking like this because he’s still the commander-in-chief, and out of respect to those men in that room, you know, you hate to drag the guy, but he shouldn’t be there. He needs to be taken away. If he has family that cares for him, they need to take him away. He is not fit for this.

And now that we've been told about Dementia Joe (as opposed to Supervillain Joe, who as the sinister head of a cabal of globalist evildoers expertly undermines America with his every action), we move on to the greatest sin of all:

Biden had a bad reaction to spicy food.

Guest: There he is, defeated by a slice of jalapeño pizza pic.twitter.com/b5XjmWZaZ4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022

Biden was defeated by that pizza! And by defeated, Boy Soprano Hurt means that Biden found the heat a bit much and asked for some water.

Oh, and later, while speaking with Polish president Andrzej Duda, he coughed once, sipped more liquid, and joked about coughing because he'd "had pizza pie with hot peppers on it." (Biden is probably the last English speaker on Earth who still says "pizza pie." I love that. Never change, Joe.)

Part of me finds this laughable, but this is the gauntlet Democrats have to run every day. Everything they say and do is attacked as a threat to everything decent people cherish about life in this country. One word in a highly patriotic speech is worse that 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined.

And Pizza-ghazi! Yes, we were so much better off when our president was this guy, with his oh-so-normal consumption habits:

Everyone knew Table 72 belonged to the President. The round booth in the middle of the Trump Hotel’s mezzanine was impossible to miss.... And when the star appeared, you had to stick to the script. A “Standard Operating Procedure” document ... outlined step by step exactly what to do and what to say anytime Trump dined at BLT Prime, the hotel restaurant. As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to “discreetly present” a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.) Next, cue dialogue: “Good (time of day) Mr. President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?” the server was instructed to recite. A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long—and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, “never beforehand.” The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. “Repeat until POTUS departs.”

That's when America was truly great!

Posted with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog.