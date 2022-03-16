Joe Manchin Tanks Climate-Champion Fed Nominee For His Owners

Joe Manchin appeared on Morning Joe today, absolutely delighted to shill for Big Oil and gas. In fact, it seemed more like an infomercial than a news interview.

Scarborough started by asking how to get lower prices at the pump.

"Let's look at the reality and the world we live in. First of all, this is a Putin war. He has weaponized energy," Manchin said.

"He used it against Europe. Europe made some decisions that weren't good for them. They're paying the price because of their dependency on dirty Russian oil and natural gas. The least we can do is maintain our energy independence and be able to backfill every way possible. We can start with cleaner American energy. I know a lot of my friends on the far left, the environmentalists don't want to increase productivity. For us to be strong, to be the super power of the world, we should develop a North American alliance with Canada and Mexico and the United States as one continent basically that can be the energy hub," he said.

(And anyone who doesn't agree with me is a dirty hippie who hates America!)

"Joe, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. We can make sure we produce the cleanest resources basically from fossil fuels, but also be able to segue into to a cleaner environment. We can do both. You can't do one and not the other and think we'll be fine. We should be ramping up production, out there doing everything we can to maintain our independence. If we don't get Europe up and loaded for next winter, for the summer when they depleted all their reserves, there's going to be a big problem coming."

Sounds reasonable, right? After all, Obama proposed the same things!

The difference is, Obama wasn't actively blocking ANY moves at all toward a cleaner climate. Because when Big Oil buys itself some Joe Manchin, he stays bought!

Our petrostate politics look a bit different from other countries, with our oligarchs acting through their proxies in Congress and statehouses via lobbying and virtually unlimited campaign donations.https://t.co/5MC1rZ83J2 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) March 16, 2022

The dick of the day trophy goes to coal-humping voting rights killer Joe Manchin for standing in the way of a brilliant, progressive woman—Sarah Bloom Raskin—who could serve as the Fed’s top banking regulator and climate change champion.



Planet-killing Manchin.#DickOfTheDay 🏆 — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) March 15, 2022

Senator Sherrod Brown took aim at Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Raskin nomination in conjunction with his ties to the fossil fuel industry by saying, simply: “I don't generally question my colleagues' motivation, but on this, it's so in your face, you can't not see it.” — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) March 14, 2022

Shame on the Senate. Shame on Joe Manchin. Again. https://t.co/YFOpJxVby4 — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) March 15, 2022

There are 9,000 drilling leases that oil companies are refusing to use right now. Why? Because the lack of production is increasing their revenues and allowing them to pay off their shareholders.



Blaming Biden is exactly what oil executives want you to do. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 9, 2022