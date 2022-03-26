Madison Cawthorn Admits He's An Idiot

Newt Gingrich is now coaching the QAnon wacko.
Madison Cawthorn Admits He's An Idiot
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 26, 2022

In this video captured by Ron Filipkowski, Rep. Madison Cawthorn said Newt Gingrich's is his new mentor because he lacks in the smarts department.

He will get no argument from me on that point, and it's something we finally agree on.

Cawthorn said, "I have a lot of zeal. I have a lot of charisma. I’ve got a lot of aggression."

"Aggression" means violent or hostile attitudes towards others. I believe there's a clinical definition that fits that word.

"But I realize at 26 years old, I don’t have a lot of wisdom,” Rep. Cawthorn said.

Newt Gingrich is the heinous orchestrator of the poisoning of Republican voters that started in the 90s, so Cawthorn's getting counsel from the QAnon grandpa, if you will.

Maybe Cawthorn should consider focusing on his constituents in the 11th District of North Carolina, for a change.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue