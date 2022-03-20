Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rants: Democrats Hate Your Kids

Speaking in word salad nonsense is the cornerstone of Trumpism
By John AmatoMarch 20, 2022

Arkansas governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at Trump's sparsely attended "American Freedom Tour" rally in Florida on Saturday, recklessly claiming Democrats hate your kids and want to crush their dreams.

Who knew that was Democrats' goal? Don't they have children too?

Huckabee discussed her son and said she wants to make sure every kid has the opportunity to run full speed like her kid can.

Of course, Sanders never mentions minorities or impoverished Americans because they don't count in her eyes.

"In America it doesn't matter where you start. You get to decide where you will finish," Huckabee said. "Unfortunately we have people in this country who no longer believe like that. They no longer believe in the American dream -- not only do they not believe in it, they want to stop it from happening."

See, Democrats hate all children and want to squash their hopes and aspirations! How are they doing it? Who knows, but it must be true since Sarah said so.

"They don't just want to only put hurdles in front of our kids paths, they want to rip them up so that they don't even exist," she said.

Does that even make sense? Democrats put up hurdles to block your kid's dream, but then they somehow tear them down too? Which is it, Sarah?

Like most right-wing politicians, Sanders never explains what the complaints actually are. She just lists grievances that can be aimed at her political rivals with no truth to back then up.

Sanders said they have to do everything to protect the greatness of America. We could start by getting rid of all former Trump minions from holding office if possible.

Here's her full speech.

