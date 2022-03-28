About Last Night: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

Chris Rock made a poor joke at Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith, who eventually won the best actor Oscar, walked on stage and slapped him in the face, hard.

Rock was visibly stunned and said, "Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit outta me."

Smith was still upset when he went back to his seat and yelled at the comedian to “Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!”

Rocks said it was a "G.I Jane joke," but that did not abate Smith's anger.

"I'm going to, Okay?" Rock said.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

I'm never not going to support a man from defending his wife, but I've never seen this before on live TV via Twitter.

There is a history between the Smith's and Chris Rock from 2016, but did that warrant a violent episode from Will?

Here's a Facebook response from Fidgets and Fries about the incident.

