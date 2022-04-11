Fiona Hill: Trump Wanted To Be Like Putin

Trump gave a weak-kneed response to her vivid characterizations of him wanting to be like a Hungarian strong man.
By John AmatoApril 11, 2022

In a lengthy interview, former national intelligence officer with Presidents Bush and Obama, Fiona Hill told the New York Times Magazine that Trump said he wanted more than two terms in office, and likened himself to Hungary's Viktor Orbán, who could “push the margins and stay in power without any checks and balances.”

That certainly sounds like Orange Julius.

Trump whined to other world leaders that he should get a "do-over" for the first first two years in office because of the Russia investigations.

Hill said he "really meant it," and who doesn't believe it?

Hill winced when President Obama bashed Putin because she said Putin was "thin-skinned," just like Trump.

This paragraph says it all:

"Hill was at her desk at home on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, writing her memoir, when a journalist friend she first met in Russia called. The friend told her to turn on the television. Once she did so, a burst of horrific clarity overtook her. “I saw the thread,” she told me. “The thread connecting the Zelensky phone call to Jan. 6. And I remembered how, in 2020, Putin had changed Russia’s Constitution to allow him to stay in power longer. This was Trump pulling a Putin.”

When Trump was asked to comment on this article by the Times, his big response was to make fun of her British accent.

"She doesn’t know the first thing she’s talking about. If she didn’t have the accent she would be nothing.”

What a juvenile punk.

It's an engrossing and informative feature, so be sure to read the entire article.

