Grifters Gotta Grift: 'Trump Stealing Gifts From Foreign Leaders' Edition

Surprise, surprise. Look who left office without accounting for the gifts they received from foreign leaders.
By TengrainApril 10, 2022

They are surprised that the dude who was ripping off taxing authorities by low-balling assets “forgot” to account for emoluments?

The Trump administration left office without providing the State Department with an accounting of the gifts former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials received from foreign governments in 2020.

The department said that as a result, it could not fully account for the gifts officials received, the latest example to emerge in recent months of how the Trump administration’s flouting of laws and norms about the day-to-day operations of government now makes it harder to determine whether anything improper took place.

I’m amazed that corrupt, cheap bastard didn’t put that stuff on eBay to raise money for a hamberder.

Posted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Discussion

