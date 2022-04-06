Joe.My.God.: Governor Ron DeSantis may want to cancel Mickey Mouse, but not Florida’s $300 million portfolio of investments in Russia.

Informed Comment: Before he became the Butcher of Bucha, Vladimir Putin committed war crimes in Aleppo.

Stonekettle Station: The words of the eliminationists on the right sounded better in the original German.

No More Mister Nice Blog: When it comes to a possible GOP Senate blocking any Biden pick for the Supreme Court, past performance is a guarantee of future results.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices." (Ted Cruz, on blocking hearings for Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland, October 26, 2016)

