Blue Virginia: Despite having opposable thumbs, Governor Youngkin seems unable to sign 1,700 bills passed by the VA legislature.

Jabberwocking: Democrats delivered the expanded Child Tax Credit and earned the support of its recipients. But when that CTC expired in December, so did the Democrats’ polling advantage.

Eschaton: Great moments in corporate communications, brand self-destruction edition.

Off the Charts Blog: Here’s the state of state taxes.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Moon landing was real. Evolution exists. Tax cuts lose revenue. The research has shown this a thousand times. Enough already." (Austan Goolsbee, on tax cuts paying for themslves, June 2012)

