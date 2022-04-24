Mike's Blog Round-Up

Links To Liberal Blogs, Anniversary Edition
By M. BouffantApril 24, 2022

Our Wooden Anniversary!

It was exactly five years ago today that this reporter threw together his first round-up. So, five years of this crap & all I've gotten for it is five years older.

Fair and Unbalanced's weekly round-up.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's performance, criticized by Strangely Blogged.

The Race To the Fascist Bottom between Florida & Texas continues. Zandar looks at Gov. Greg Abbott's recent border theater. Looks as if Florida's coming out ahead.

California Man: Earth-Bound Misfit looks at the Mom's basement-dweller who declared cyberwar on the dictionary.

Marjorie Traitor Greene Bonus from Ant Farmer's Alamanac.

This mess by M. Bouffant, who's been typing here for almost 15 yrs., & gotten nothing for that either. Labor of love, my ass. Thanks for nothing, humanoids!

Hell, I'd up & quit right here, right now, but bluegal recently made a schedule that goes through April 2023 (Optimist!) so out of the goodness of my black little heart I won't make her re-do it.

Discussion

