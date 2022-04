You Might Notice a Trend: DeSantis declares war on Disney in Florida.

Balkinization: Legislative primacy and the Fourteenth Amendment.

Dispatches from a Collapsing State: The fascist cult of masculinity.

Horizons: Hoping the majority of Americans are decent human beings.

The Chatner: The stages of "I'm really trying" to be cool about your transition.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.