Rude Pundit: Democrats have a great story for the 2022 midterms, if they would just tell it.

Rewire News: Whatever Kentucky’s Democratic Governor does, the GOP legislature will abort women’s reproductive rights there.

Mike the Mad Biologist: In the nation’s capital, the COVID case numbers have quietly doubled over the past four weeks.

News Corpse: Fox News points to Democratic leaders testing positive for COVID to continue discrediting vaccines.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"This should not be about forcing people to take a certain shot." (Allen West, after checking into hospital with COVID, October 11, 2021)

