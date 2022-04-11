Above: On this day in 1953, Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart" hit #1 on the Billboard country chart.

A fine, sad read from John Pavlovitz: A Funeral for My Christianity.

Zandar Versus The Stupid reports on Florida Maximum Leader for Life Ron Desantis' promise of a interstate "cold war" if Georgia dares to elect a black woman governor.

Digby on the Right's boundless cruelty.

Attention space nerds! NASA delays crucial Artemis 1 moon mission test to April 12.

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast.