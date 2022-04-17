Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TV line-up and some words from a hermit crab shell...
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 17, 2022

Why, might you ask, am I dredging up this absurd video of Brian Williams interviewing a hermit crab with shoes?

Because, friends, because...there is a feature-length MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON MOVIE COMING IN 2022

*********************

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy … Ashish Jha. Panel: Ben Domenech, Josh Kraushaar, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … David Beasley … retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges … Sister Norma Pimentel.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer … Ashish Jha … Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) … Matt Bradley. Panel: Matthew Continetti, Eugene Daniels, Ruth Marcus and Amna Nawaz.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: NYC Mayor Eric Adams … Beto O’Rourke … Ivo Daalder … Maria Hinojosa … Raquel Willis … George Hahn.

CNN “State of the Union”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy … Dave Matthews.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Karoun Demirjian, Evelyn Farkas and retired Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson. Panel: Melanie Zanona, Molly Ball and Jordan Fabian.

ABC “This Week”: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal … Keechant Sewell … NYC Mayor Eric Adams … Ashish Jha. Panel: Rachel Scott, Chris Christie, Donna Brazile and María Elena Salinas.

What's on your agenda today? Will you do anything creative with a hermit crab shell?

Discussion

