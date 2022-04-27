Trump Blusters, Refuses Challenge To Define A Woman

Former president Donald Trump refused to answer British television presenter Piers Morgan when he asked for the definition of "woman."
By DavidApril 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump refused to answer British television presenter Piers Morgan when he asked for the definition of "woman."

"What is a woman?" Morgan wondered in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to respond to the question," Trump replied. "A woman is someone that swims at a certain time and doesn't get beat by 38 seconds."

During the interview, the former president said that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in women's sports.

Conservatives have recently criticized Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson because she declined to define "woman" at her Senate confirmation hearings.

