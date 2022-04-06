Tucker Carlson’s Speech At MAGA Church Sparks Ukrainian-American Protest

Protesters outside Putinista Tucker Carlson’s talk at the Awaken Church displayed empty strollers and children’s shoes to represent the Ukrainian children killed in the Russian invasion.
From CBS8:

Protesters brought signs and symbols decrying the Russian assault on Ukraine. Many with friends and relatives in the war-torn nation.

"Children are dying in Ukraine; this is why we have all the strollers and kids' shoes and kids' toys; representing every child that's been killed in the last month. Innocent citizens are dying in Ukraine," said Mira Rubin from the House of Ukraine.

Protester Sergiy Korelov said his message to Carlson is, “react with empathy, compassion as a human being.”

Unfortunately, I doubt Carlson has any empathy, compassion or decency left in him, assuming he ever had any to begin with.

What kind of church would host a guy like Carlson? Not surprisingly, it's a far-right-wing, politically active church that has hosted the likes of Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Dr. Simone Gold, according to Times of San Diego. Tickets reportedly cost $30-$5,000, plus $20 for parking.

The Awaken Church says in its online “Statement of Belief” that “the essence of this way is love, which is defined as having benevolent care and concern for others. If you love Jesus, you will keep His commandments; this is what matters to God.” Yet Carlson’s racism, his dishonesty, his cruelty and his pro-Kremlin propaganda are A-OK with this brand of Christianity.

They’re also not big believers in science. The bottom of the church’s home page prominently displays a link to “America’s Frontline Doctors|COVID resource.” That's the ivermectin-promoting, pro-Trump group founded by Dr. Gold. It also includes Dr. Stella “Demon Sperm” Immanuel among other COVID crazies. In case anyone missed the point, right underneath Awaken's AFLD link is a statement, “For Vaccine Information text ‘VaxFree’ to 55525.”

The senior pastors at Awaken were trainees of the now-disgraced Hillsong Church. The church is also affiliated with Australia's C3 church

The anti-vaxx but secretly vaccinated Carlson must have felt right at home, too, for another reason: everyone running the church appears to be white.

