Tucker Calls Fox's Own Pentagon Reporter A 'Flack'

Tucker Carlson is in cleanup mode after months and months of defending Putin and Russia and demanding the US not interfere with the invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the Fox News host is gaslighting his audience, claiming he never spouted pro-Russia propaganda. Too bad for Tucker there's hours of video of him doing it.

Tucker Carlson just said "it’s an awful thing" that people are saying he supported Russia and wondered, "Why are they saying it? It doesn’t make sense."



Felt like a good time to combine these clips from @Acyn from the past few weeks. Never forget it. pic.twitter.com/4PNKIu0vQ1 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 1, 2022

On his Tuesday night broadcast, Carlson opened up by admitting there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine, and it's a bad thing for the country and for Europe.

He then bashed our "leaders for being reckless," but didn't explain how?

Carlson immediately pivoted into QAnon-like conspiracies and claimed you cannot trust the news coverage of the Russian invasion at all.

Why is that you ask?

“Our advice, be very wary of what you hear. There is an awful lot of lying going on, an unprecedented amount of lying,” Carlson said.

Carlson is promoting the idea that Democrats are using the war for more political power.

"To gain that power they are manipulating you, the consumer of news and they are doing it in ways that are often hidden and therefore highly insidious -- and immoral."

How are "they" doing it?

The Fox News host never said what the lies were, and how were you, the viewer, were being manipulated, but he revived another Republican bogeyman.

Carlson said, "Much of the information of the war you are ingesting has in fact been curated by the tech monopolies and yes, by the intel agencies."

Carlson is trying to make their viewers believe that US intelligence agencies are working in cahoots with Silicon Valley and creating false flag news stories to manipulate you into what? Who knows.

A typical Traitor Trump trope.

Tucker Carlson is obviously furious that Jennifer Griffin, the longtime Fox News national security reporter, unceremoniously destroyed his favorite guest, Col. Douglas MacGregor, after the colonel gave the most pro-Putin talking points we've heard on TV so far.

“What he just said was so distorted that I do feel that our audience needs to know the truth,” Griffin said.

Carlson decided to lead the "rehabilitate MacGregor tour."

"We always start with retired Colonel Doug MacGregor. Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long,... he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man. So we’re gonna start, in place of a long script tonight, with a conversation with Doug MacGregor about what is actually going on in Ukraine."

Notice how many times he said, Doug MacGregor?

And why does Tucker love him so much?

Maybe because MacGregor thinks Russians and Ukrainians are all alike.