Kinzinger Blasts NRA 'Grifting Scam' After Uvalde Shooting

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) blasted the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Sunday after the group held a conference in the same state where nearly two dozen people were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde just days earlier.
May 29, 2022

The congressman told ABC host Jonathan Karl that he recognizes the need for gun control as a supporter of the Second Amendment.

"The reaction of my colleagues, of the NRA to say, 'Hey if you want to come and take my guns, I'm going to walk around -- I'm going to go into the Michigan state capital with my AR because I can,'" Kinzinger explained. "By the way, can I make a point that open carry, especially with ARs, is one of the more insane things?"

"These are the kinds of things that are doing Second Amendment supporters no favors," he added. "The NRA basically said Kinzinger is a RINO or whatever their language was and I realized, especially then, the only thing the NRA cares about is raising money on your back. They don't really give a lot of money to people. They can get people upset."

Kinzinger said that the NRA "has become a grifting scam."

"All you have to do is look at the last few years of the grifting scam NRA to know that that's true," he concluded.

Watch the video below from ABC.

Discussion

