Black Man Harrassed By Central Park Karen Lands Dream Job

Remember Christian Cooper? He was the Black man who went to Central Park to do some bird watching and was harassed by a dog-abusing Karen. This particular Karen, Amy Cooper, was dealt some instant karma when she lost her job. She then got a second dose of karma when she was charged for filing a false police report.

But karma works to the good as well as to the bad.

Mr. Cooper got a kiss from the good karma by being offered a job hosting a show about birding on National Geographic:

Christian Cooper, the bird-watching Black man who was the target of false accusations during an encounter in New York City's Central Park in 2020, has a new TV show airing on National Geographic. The channel announced this week that Cooper, a lifelong bird-watcher, will host a series called Extraordinary Birder. In the series, Cooper will take viewers into the "wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds," according to National Geographic. "Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above," the network said in a statement.

Some say that the best revenge is a good life. If this is true, Mr. Cooper got all the revenge he could have asked for and then some.

Remember Christian Cooper? The avid bird-watcher and unfortunate victim of Central Park Karen a couple years ago?



He’s getting his own @NatGeo bird watching show.



I couldn’t possibly love this more. https://t.co/lrCAnqysWl — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NickKnudsenUS) May 20, 2022

Open thread below...