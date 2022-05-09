Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Daily Links To Great Liberal Blogs
By TengrainMay 9, 2022

Above, SF's favorite post-punk band Voice Farm performs Johnny Belinda. Today our bloggers react to the on-going Republican dystopian nightmare of being stripped of our rights. As Voice Farm sings, you can't miss what you never had.

Big Bad Bald Bastard tells us that the phone is not our friend.

Hullabaloo reminds us that Republicans used "to other" commies, hippies, and non-whites (oh my!), but now they are othering about 70% of the country.

Web of Evil opines on conservatives hiding their kids from LGBTQ characters on the teevee machine.

Shower Cap recalls the week that was. As only he can.

Bonus Track: Last word goes to William K. Wolfrum, longtime friend of the Round-Up, remarking upon the protest outside of Justice Kegger's house:

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

