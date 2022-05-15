Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Daily Links To Great Liberal Blog Posts
By TengrainMay 15, 2022

Above, Tina Turner performs River Deep Mountain High. And that describes our week perfectly from the highs to the lows, thanks to our 28 or so bloggers for their outstanding ability to sherpa us through it.

Wonkette hears from Monica Cole, the woman with One Million Moms living inside her head.

Angry Bear is angry at Ted Cruz. The line forms to the rear.

Michael in Norfolk says that the Supreme Court is making Gilead real.

Cassandra's Grandson did a round-up on Climate Change - thanks, Ten Bears!

Bonus Track: The artist Christy Lee Rogers photographs people in water, and it is amazing.

Bye for now, I hope to be back soon!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue