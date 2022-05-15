Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Tina Turner performs River Deep Mountain High. And that describes our week perfectly from the highs to the lows, thanks to our 28 or so bloggers for their outstanding ability to sherpa us through it.

Wonkette hears from Monica Cole, the woman with One Million Moms living inside her head.

Angry Bear is angry at Ted Cruz. The line forms to the rear.

Michael in Norfolk says that the Supreme Court is making Gilead real.

Cassandra's Grandson did a round-up on Climate Change - thanks, Ten Bears!

Bonus Track: The artist Christy Lee Rogers photographs people in water, and it is amazing.

Bye for now, I hope to be back soon!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.