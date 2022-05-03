SCOTUSBlog: The Supreme Court was unanimous in the Boston flag case. But it’s probably the last time SCOTUS will get it right on a religious liberty for a very long time.

Off the Charts: If Congress does not act, the end of the pandemic public health emergency will also mean the end of health care coverage for millions of Americans.

Blue Virginia: The Virginia GOP is all in on climate denialism.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Forget “states’ rights.” The GOP is already planning a nationwide abortion ban.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It's the logic of the Civil War…you can't have 50 different versions of what's right and what's wrong." (Mike Huckabee, November 19, 2007)

