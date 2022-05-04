Informed Comment: Nice natural gas industry you have there Mr. Putin; shame if anything happened to it.

Newshounds: An emboldened Mark Levin is ready to abort critical race theory.

Dispatches from a Collapsing State: The death of Roe was decades in making, but it may mark the beginning of permanent minority rule.

Politics USA: Mitt Romney is shocked—SHOCKED—by the leak of Justice Alito’s abortion draft, but declares it “a decision I support.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Many, many years ago, I had a dear, close family relative that was very close to me who passed away from an illegal abortion. It is since that time that my mother and my family have been committed to the belief that we can believe as we want, but we will not force our beliefs on others on that matter. And you will not see me wavering on that." (Mike Huckabee, November 19, 2007)

