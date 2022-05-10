Mike's Blog Round-Up

By TengrainMay 10, 2022

Above, Berlin performs Sex (I'm a...) Since the beginning, the Theocrats have blamed women for eating the apple and the subsequent exodus from Paradise, but weird innit: they never put that much effort into blaming the snake.

No More Mister Nice Blog says that if abortion is illegal, it will be a new business opportunity for organized crime.

The Moderate Voice asks if the Republicans are really pro-life. Spoiler Alert: No.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I says it's just a matter of degrees.

Rubber Hose knows a lot of people on both sides of many issues, but no one who wants to ban contraception.

Bonus Track: Vaginalante Vasectomies (NSFW: language, but it is 60 very funny seconds of outrage)

Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:

  1. Go to the Planned Parenthood website.
  2. Click the Join a May 14th rally button.
  3. Enter your zip code.
  4. Spread the word.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

