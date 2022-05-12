Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Sofiane Pamart plays live on a grand piano under the Northern Lights, in Lapland, Finland for Cercle, and what an astonishing world we have!

You Might Notice A Trend says wake up and fight back, America!

First Draft asks where in the Constitution does it say that a woman has less autonomy over her body than a man has over his? Good question!

Balloon Juice likes Nikki Fried.

Eschaton presents Saint McCain.

Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:

Go to the Planned Parenthood website. Click the Join a May 14th rally button. Enter your zip code. Spread the word.

