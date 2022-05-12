Mike's Blog Round-Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts
By TengrainMay 12, 2022

Above, Sofiane Pamart plays live on a grand piano under the Northern Lights, in Lapland, Finland for Cercle, and what an astonishing world we have!

You Might Notice A Trend says wake up and fight back, America!

First Draft asks where in the Constitution does it say that a woman has less autonomy over her body than a man has over his? Good question!

Balloon Juice likes Nikki Fried.

Eschaton presents Saint McCain.

Bonus Track: The Rise and Fall of the Comb-Over.

Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:

  1. Go to the Planned Parenthood website.
  2. Click the Join a May 14th rally button.
  3. Enter your zip code.
  4. Spread the word.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue