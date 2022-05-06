Republican, In Jail For Murdering His Wife, Wins Primary

Andrew Wilhoite is accused of hitting his cancer-stricken wife with a blunt object and throwing her body off a bridge.
By Ed ScarceMay 6, 2022

Because nothing says traditional family values like killing your wife and still winning a spot for an election while in jail awaiting trial. And in case you were wondering, he'll be on the November ballot unless convicted beforehand for his heinous act. He has confessed.

Source: IndyStar

A Lebanon man accused of killing his wife in March and dumping her body in a creek is among the candidates to advance in a local election after Indiana's primaries Tuesday.

Andrew Wilhoite, who’s suspected of fatally striking his wife with a gallon-sized concrete flower pot, secured a spot Tuesday as one of three Republican candidates in the race for a seat on the Clinton Township Board.

The 40-year-old has been incarcerated in the Boone County Jail since March after police said he told investigators he threw a concrete flower pot at his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, the night before and dropped her body over the side of a bridge.

Prosecutors charged Andrew Wilhoite with murder in his wife’s killing. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 27.

More details on the crime from March.

Since he's already confessed, his trial should be a speedy one.

